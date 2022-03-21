5 pretty homes in the Phoenix area under $695K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fall in love with these five beautiful homes available from Opendoor in the Phoenix area, all under $695,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

1. 8310 E Granada Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85257

Price: $596,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

This Scottsdale home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,380 square feet. A spacious kitchen with a double sink provides ample room for cooking and storage. The dining room has gorgeous French doors leading out to a covered patio in the backyard. The main bathroom has a large stand-in shower, and the second bathroom has a sit-in tub. Bedrooms feature large closets.

2. 6931 E Almeria Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85257

Price: $682,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Located in Scottsdale, this charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,691 square feet. The home’s exterior is landscaped with green shrubbery and has a covered parking space. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a large bar area, perfect for entertaining or quick early-morning breakfasts. The backyard is complete with an in-ground pool, covered patio, firepit, and outdoor grilling station.

3. 21 W Beryl Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85021

Price: $687,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

This North Phoenix home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,788 square feet, and is located on a cul-de-sac. The beautiful kitchen is finished with sage green cabinets and a large pantry. The main bedroom has a sweeping walk-in closet and a luxurious private bathroom with double vanities and a dual-headed shower. The living room, kitchen, and main bedrooms all have entrances onto the back patio with breathtaking views of Phoenix’s mountains.

4. 712 W Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, 85023

Price: $690,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms

This North Phoenix home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,709 square feet. The kitchen has sleek wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Bedrooms see tons of natural light and have built-in storage. The living room has marble floors and sliding doors, which lead to an in-ground pool and outdoor kitchen.

5. 1813 W Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85015

Price: $446,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Located in Phoenix, this home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,477 square feet. The kitchen is all white with black details. The main bathroom has a walk-in closet and a private ensuite. There are multiple living spaces, one of them finished with floor-to-ceiling windows and an entrance into the roomy backyard, complete with a patio.

