Woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene.

One of those cars stopped about 5 miles away near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street, north of Buckeye Road. Video from the scene shows a car in the parking lot of the Lincoln Market. The back door on the driver’s side was open. A woman who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. The Phoenix Police Department said it hoped to release more information later today.

Video from the scene showed a car in the parking lot of the Lincoln Market. (Arizona's Family)

Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. (Arizona's Family)

