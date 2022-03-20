Temperatures plunge in Phoenix area today, but 90-degree days are coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The stretch of calm weather and above-normal temperatures has ended. A low-pressure system continues to track into the area. As the pressure gradient tightens, winds increase into Sunday afternoon/evening. Wind alerts are posted for Mohave County and portions of the high country through Monday night; northerly winds could gust up to 55-60 mph. Blowing dust will reduce visibility. Expect gusts up to 25-30 mph across the low deserts late Sunday into Monday. Anticipate blowing dust in the dust-prone areas of Interstate 10 and Interstate 8.

Scattered showers will continue to develop from west to east across the high country on Sunday afternoon and evening. Some rumbles of thunder and small hail also can’t be ruled out. Rainfall amounts up to one-tenth of an inch are forecast below 6,500 feet. Snowfall amounts around 6,500 feet will range from a dusting to one-half of an inch, and 1-2 inches of snow is expected along the north rim of the Grand Canyon, the San Francisco Peaks, and across the White Mountains. Rain chances in the low deserts are only up to 20%, meaning most will not receive any rain - perhaps a few raindrops and maybe some rumbles of thunder.

In addition to the winds, blowing dust, and rain/snow, temperatures are plunging. Expect cooler, breezy weather in the Valley through Monday afternoon. Temperatures will gradually rebound starting Tuesday, with valley highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will skyrocket into Thursday and Friday. The low deserts will likely see 90-degree temperatures by Friday and next weekend. Temperatures across the high country will range from the upper 60s to lower 80s by late week. Much warmer days will follow a brief cool-down

