Storm system heading our way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High pressure aloft has been in control of the region lately. After a stretch of calm, warm days, the next pattern shift is right around the corner. A trough will dig into southern California and then head our way into Sunday. A tightening pressure gradient will result in strong winds Saturday evening into early Sunday morning ahead of this system. Blowing dust will likely be in the dust-prone areas of I-10 and I-8 through early Sunday. On Sunday, expect southwest gusts of 20-25 mph in the Valley.

In addition to strong winds, this low pressure will bring rain chances and much cooler air. Of course, rain chances across the low deserts are slim, where less than one-tenth of an inch of rainfall is forecast - up to a 25% chance by Sunday afternoon. Rain and high elevation snow will be more likely to the north and east of Phoenix. Snow levels around 6500 feet will support mainly a dusting of snow. Across the Kaibab Plateau and White Mountains above 7,000 feet, one-half an inch to a few inches of snow will be possible. Some rumbles of thunder and hail also can’t be ruled out in the high country.

Temperatures will quickly tumble by Sunday afternoon. Sunday highs in the low deserts will only muster the lower and middle 70s. The high country can expect Sunday highs in the 40s and 50s. Following another breezy, cool day on Monday, temperatures will rebound. Valley highs in the 80s next week will soar to the lower 90s by Friday and next Saturday. The high country will enjoy highs in the 60s and 70s toward the end of next week.

Spring, or the Vernal Equinox, officially begins on Sunday, March 20, at 8:33 am PDT/MST. At this time, the direct 90-degree sunlight will shine directly over the equator, so day and night will be roughly equal.

