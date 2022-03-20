Your Life Arizona
Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Phoenix apartment complex early Sunday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Phoenix apartment complex early Sunday morning. It happened at about 2 a.m. at Canyon Palms in a neighborhood north of Interstate 17 and Bethany Home road.

No details were immediately available, but police said they expect to release more information later in the day.

