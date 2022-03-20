Peoria police shot, killed man during domestic violence incident

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Three officers shot at a 74-year-old man during a domestic violence call at an RV park, the Peoria Police Department said Sunday morning. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the Pleasant RV Resort near the Pleasant Harbor Marina. The man died at the scene.

Peoria PD posted photos from the shooting on its Facebook page. it started with a call about a man who had gotten physical with a family member and threatened to shoot them. Police say the suspect, Richard Schaare of Payson, had a gun with officers arrived and refused to drop it. Schaare reportedly went inside his RV for a few minutes. When he opened the door, he pointed his gun at the officers, Peoria PD said. That’s when the three officers fired at least one shot each. It’s not clear how many times Schaare was hit, but paramedics could not save him and pronounced him dead. Nobody else was hurt.

The Peoria Police Department said the three officers were wearing body cameras, which were on and recording. It’s not clear if or when that video might be released. The Glendale Police Department, which is part of the west Valley Investigative Response Team, is handling the investigation.

Peoria Police Involved in Shooting At around 9:45 PM on March 19, 2022, three Peoria Police AZ Officers were involved... Posted by Peoria Police AZ on Sunday, March 20, 2022

