Man dead after Flagstaff bar fight leads to shooting

Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flagstaff police say a man is dead after a bar fight led to a shooting on Sunday. Police received a call about the shooting at Collins Irish Bar in downtown Flagstaff around 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson in the street with several gunshot injuries.

Police identified the shooter as 26-year-old Treysean Michael Anthony Ware, and he was taken into custody. According to witnesses, Ware and Jackson got into a fight outside the bar, and Ware shot Jackson twice. Jackson was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Ware was booked on second-degree homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and drug charges. Police say they are not looking for other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

