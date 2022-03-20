Gusty winds, cooler temperatures headed to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A storm system will be bringing some significant changes to the state Sunday. The biggest impact will be gusty winds. Areas in western Arizona along the Colorado River will have very windy conditions, with 50 mph or more wind gusts. Some portions of the high country are under a High Wind Warning through Monday night, including Prescott, Window Rock, and Show Low.

This system will also bring cooler air into the state. Expect a high of 74 degrees in the valley Sunday. It’s below average for this time of the year, when we generally hover around 79 degrees. It is also much colder than Saturday, when Phoenix topped out at 86 degrees.

On top of the cooler temps and wind, there is also a slight chance for pop-up showers across the valley Sunday afternoon, but better rain chances will be in northern and eastern Arizona. Snow could even make its way in the high country in Flagstaff or Show Low. We are not expecting to accumulate much snow, only about a half-inch or so for areas over 7,500 feet and just a dusting for areas around 6,500 feet.

By Monday, we’re left with breezy to windy conditions across the state. However, warmer temperatures are in the forecast! By next weekend, we could be in the middle to lower 90s!

