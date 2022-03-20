Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

5-year-old killed in ATV crash in Lake Havasu City

A 5-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights.
A 5-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (AP) -- Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a 5-year-old boy has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights. They say the ATV crashed Saturday afternoon and the child later died at a hospital from his injuries. Sheriff’s officials say it appears the throttle may have stuck open on the ATV and the child was unable to stop it.

A member of the boy’s family was riding another ATV and attempted to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the victim off, but was unable to do so. Sheriff’s officials say the ATV crashed into a residential fence, then struck a block wall. The child was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Authorities say no criminal violations are suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Peoria police shot, killed man during domestic violence incident
Video from the scene showed a car in the parking lot of the Lincoln Market.
Woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix
Woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Phoenix apartment complex...
Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex