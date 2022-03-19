Two men found dead with gunshot injuries inside car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men have been identified on Saturday afternoon after their bodies were found inside a car in Phoenix on Thursday. Officers have identified them as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford.

Police say Neal-Belunas and Ford were found inside a car Thursday around 11 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue with gunshot injuries. Police are investigating the deaths, and are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.