Four people taken to hospital in critical condition after Phoenix crash

Several emergency response vehicles, bystander cars and two vehicles involved in a serious...
A chopper-view of the crash that is currently being investigated at the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road in Phoenix, AZ.(Chopper)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including several teenagers, have been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Cactus Road on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a man is in extremely critical condition; an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old girls are also in critical condition. Police did not say what led up to the crash.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Two firetrucks are parked along the intersection of two streets facing two badly damaged...
An accident that left one man, three teenagers in critical condition at the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road is currently being investigated.(Chopper)

The intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road will be restricted in all directions as Phoenix Police investigate. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

