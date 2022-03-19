Four people taken to hospital in critical condition after Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people, including several teenagers, have been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Cactus Road on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a man is in extremely critical condition; an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old girls are also in critical condition. Police did not say what led up to the crash.

An accident that left one man, three teenagers in critical condition at the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road is currently being investigated. (Chopper)

The intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road will be restricted in all directions as Phoenix Police investigate. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

