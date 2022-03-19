Small plane crashes near Glendale Airport

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a small plane crashed near Glendale airport Saturday morning.

Initial reports started around 10:30 a.m. When crews showed up, they found a small plant in a field just north of the airport. Police say a flight instructor told them the engine failed, and he executed a hard landing. Fire crews say one other person was on board, but both walked away with minor injuries. They chose not to be taken to the hospital. No other information has been released. An investigation is underway.

