Possible head-on crash in Tempe results in six people taken to hospital

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A potential head-on collision in Tempe near Hermosa Drive and Mill Avenue has resulted in six people being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A firetruck is pictured at an intersection of Mill Avenue and Hermosa Street. Multiple people...
Possible head-on collision at Mill Avenue and Hermosa Street has resulted in six people being taken to the hospital.(Chopper)

Police are currently investigating the area, and there is a traffic restriction with southbound Mill Avenue being closed from Hermosa Street at this time. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes if possible. Police did not say what led up to the crash.

Stick with AZ Family for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

