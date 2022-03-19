Possible head-on crash in Tempe results in six people taken to hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A potential head-on collision in Tempe near Hermosa Drive and Mill Avenue has resulted in six people being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are currently investigating the area, and there is a traffic restriction with southbound Mill Avenue being closed from Hermosa Street at this time. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes if possible. Police did not say what led up to the crash.

