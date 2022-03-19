Phoenix Rescue Mission offers those experiencing homelessness a new start

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - GLENDALE-- A Glendale woman is now living in an apartment after being homeless since she was eleven years old. Sylvia Stocking says her mother left her at a park with her father as a child and never came back. Her father overdosed a couple of months later and died. Sylvia had nowhere to go.

“I’ve basically been homeless since I was eleven unless I’ve been in jail,” she said. Sylvia says the church and other homeless people finished raising her. She was in trouble with the law at times and was into drugs. A few years ago she decided it was time to better her life for the sake of her family. “Enough is enough. You got to enjoy some of this life. Feels like I’ve wasted a lot of my time,” Stocking said. “I had a couple of failed attempts. Like everybody has the same opportunity but not everybody has the same obstacles. I’m going to do big things--I’m just getting started later in life.”

Sylvia has three teenage children. she doesn’t want them to go through what she went through earlier in life. She reached out to Phoenix Rescue Mission a few years ago. The group helps homeless people find work and get them started on a path to work and a place to live. Phoenix Rescue Mission gives people a job to clean up outdoor areas around the valley for five hours a day for $60.

If they keep progressing, people can get a full-time job and even a place to live with guidance from the rescue mission. Sylvia was one of the people who made it all the way. She just moved into an apartment in Glendale. She also begins her new job next week. Now 3 1/3 years sober, she says her second chance at life is just beginning. “I’m going to do big things; I’m just getting a late start.”

If you know someone who could use a hand, click here for more info.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.