Nice start to the weekend in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect a very nice start to the weekend across the state of Arizona. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average, in the mid-80s, with partly cloudy skies.

Winds will start to pick up Saturday evening in southwestern Arizona. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for areas including Yuma and Blythe. Expect wind gusts to 50 mph and poor visibility on the roadways. This comes as a low-pressure system drops southeast, bringing some changes to our weather pattern as we head into Sunday.

Temperatures will cool around 10 degrees, to only the mid to lower 70s by Sunday afternoon.

The system will really kick up the wind as well, leaving the valley with breezy conditions, and the mountain areas like Flagstaff on the windy side with gusts to 35-40 mph. There is also a slight chance for rain in the valley Sunday. Nothing to cancel your plans over, just keep an eye on the sky.

For higher elevations, expect rain and snow Sunday evening, but should only accumulate less than an inch of snow. By next week high-pressure sets in and temps are near 90 degrees by Friday.

