Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Man dead after vehicle collision with pedestrian turns deadly in Flagstaff

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.(MGN Online)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near Starlite Lanes in Flagstaff turned deadly Thursday, March 17, around 11:01 p.m. Police say that upon arrival at the scene, they found a man, who has been identified as Flagstaff resident Riley Belone, in the roadway with serious head injuries. Belone was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Investigators found that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Route 66 behind another vehicle in the curb lane when they saw the vehicle ahead swerve to avoid an obstruction in the roadway, which was determined to be Belone. The driver involved in the crash reported changing lanes to the left lane and was unable to avoid striking Belone as he was in the left lane, trying to cross the road. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative.

The collision is currently being investigated to determine the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People experiencing homeless in Phoenix are pictured here camped out along a city street....
Phoenix Rescue Mission offers those experiencing homelessness a new start
Possible head-on collision at Mill Avenue and Hermosa Street has resulted in six people being...
Possible head-on crash in Tempe results in six people taken to hospital
The company collects poop from healthy people, which is then used to create therapies and...
Paid to poop: Tempe business offering money to people to use the bathroom
"The bridge going to Selma, Edmund Pettis Bridge -- that was emotional."
Quest for understanding: Tempe police chief, officers tour Black history sites
A chopper-view of the crash that is currently being investigated at the intersection of 40th...
Four people taken to hospital in critical condition after Phoenix crash