Man dead after vehicle collision with pedestrian turns deadly in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near Starlite Lanes in Flagstaff turned deadly Thursday, March 17, around 11:01 p.m. Police say that upon arrival at the scene, they found a man, who has been identified as Flagstaff resident Riley Belone, in the roadway with serious head injuries. Belone was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Investigators found that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Route 66 behind another vehicle in the curb lane when they saw the vehicle ahead swerve to avoid an obstruction in the roadway, which was determined to be Belone. The driver involved in the crash reported changing lanes to the left lane and was unable to avoid striking Belone as he was in the left lane, trying to cross the road. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative.

The collision is currently being investigated to determine the cause of the collision.

