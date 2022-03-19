Friends say Phoenix sisters who went missing in Switzerland confirmed dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix sisters who were originally reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland are dead, according to an update from friends. In a Facebook post on Friday night, the friends say they were given confirmation that Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier died.

“We are saddened to report we were given confirmation on the passing of our dear friends, Lila and Susan. While we greatly appreciate all of the support that has been shown to us during our search, we ask for privacy for their family and friends while we grieve this terrible loss. We will be making no further comments at this time. Thank you for all your support,” said Michelle Gab in the Facebook post.

According to the Facebook group, the sisters flew from Chicago to Switzerland on Feb. 3. and were scheduled to come home on Feb. 13. Friends in the group said the last time anybody heard from Ammouri and Frazier, they were in Basel. Then friends found out the two never checked in for their flight home.

Arizona’s Family spoke with their brother, Cal Ammouri, earlier Friday. “She didn’t tell me anything at all, not a thing,” he said.

Cal lives in New York City and said he spoke with his sisters a couple of weeks ago. They didn’t even tell him about their planned trip. He says he learned of their disappearance when a friend called a few days ago. “Everyday I check the mailbox and I wonder if maybe if they’ll get in touch with me somehow,” he said. “I love them both and I want them to come back,” he continued.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to Phoenix Police Department and the FBI for more information. No additional details have been released.

