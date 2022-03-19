Your Life Arizona
Following win, Kansas and Kentucky are now tied for most all-time college basketball victories

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) is defended by Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) during the first half...
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) is defended by Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kentucky’s shocking loss to St. Peter’s on the opening day of the NCAA Men’s Tournament opened the door for the Kansas Jayhawks to make a little history on Saturday.

The Jayhawks victory was already sweet enough, sending them to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.

The win against Creighton also was the 2,353rd in program history, matching Kentucky’s total.

North Carolina is third in wins.

Entering the conference tournament, Kentucky had four more wins than KU did. However, the Jayhawks’ three wins in the Big 12 Tournament and two in the NCAA Tournament --- to just one win for Kentucky --- helped KU make up the required total.

Kansas was third in all-time wins when head coach Bill Self took over the program in 2003.

Kentucky still leads the all-time series with KU and has the edge in national championships.

