Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Rents could hike another 20% as Valley deals with housing crunch

By Holly Bock
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rent prices are surging at a record rate, and cities like Phoenix are getting hit the hardest. Rates in the Valley shot up almost 30% last year. It’s more than double the average increase across the country, and early projections show rents could climb another 20% this year.

Valley families on Section 8 housing struggle as evictions, rent prices rise

With incomes not increasing at the same rate, many renters face tough decisions and are feeling the pain right now. Some Valley residents are receiving notices from their apartments saying their rent will be going up, in some cases a few hundred dollars, if they choose to re-sign.

Mark Stapp, a professor of real estate and the WP Carey School of Business at ASU, says this puts renters in a tough spot. “The average person renting a house or apartment, particularly apartments, has some really serious tradeoffs. You are either able to absorb this, it’s painful, you don’t like it, but you’re able to absorb it, but there are those who have to make those tough tradeoffs because they can’t absorb it,” he said. “One of two things happens. You are either able to pay it, but now you’re trading off other things in your life and the worst-case scenarios you’re trading off for instance medical care, or prescriptions. “Some of the other tradeoffs are, I got to move out of this apartment, but where do I go? So you make the choice to move to a lesser quality neighborhood or quality of apartment itself.”

Stapp says this is an issue of too much demand and not enough supply. As the market increases, apartment complexes have to follow suit and charge renters more. He feels action needs to be taken now by leaders.

Police, firefighters and teachers getting priced out of Arizona housing market

There is not an easy solution here, there really isn’t, and I really think part of the solution has to come from policymakers and from government and particularly local governments who have the ability to impact the speed at which new units are rented, the cost of those units and the density which allows units to be more efficiently added,” Stapp said.

There is some good news here, though. More help is on the way for those struggling to pay rent. There is a new round of Emergency Rental Assistance money for Arizonans, which will also help prevent evictions. Overall, the federal government is giving out millions of dollars, including $35 million for Phoenix alone and more than $500,000 to communities like Chandler and Glendale.

Some Arizona homebuyers are waiving inspections, but is it a good idea?

Stepp says it is hard to predict when renters could see relief in the future. “The next six months, no, the next year, I don’t think so. I think maybe 18 months to two years. There are other things that affect the economy, and we’ve added new uncertainties to the economy like a war and Ukraine,” Stapp said. “We have to be careful that this is also important to us as business owners, as economic development is looking to attract more business here, businesses need reliable, safe, quality, affordable housing for their employees in order to find a good place to locate your business.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rent hikes squeezing Phoenix tenants
Crews were called out to 37th Avenue & Camelback Road on Friday.
Man found dead after apartment fire in West Phoenix
Light rain chances this weekend in the Valley
Two years ago today, many were staying home due to the pandemic. Now, large gatherings and...
Arizonans look back on COVID-19 lockdown two years later