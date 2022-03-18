Phoenix woman wanted after stabbing her own mother multiple times, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.

Villela’s mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Villela is described as 5 feet tall and 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and white jacket and pajama shorts and was armed with a knife. Phoenix police ask the public to call the department at (602) 262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information.

