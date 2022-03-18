Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Phoenix woman wanted after stabbing her own mother multiple times, police say

Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela is wanted after stabbing her mother multiple times.
Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela is wanted after stabbing her mother multiple times.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.

Villela’s mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Villela is described as 5 feet tall and 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and white jacket and pajama shorts and was armed with a knife. Phoenix police ask the public to call the department at (602) 262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to court documents, the robbery happened at a jewelry store near 75th Avenue and Bell...
Four arrested after zip-tying, robbing people inside Glendale jewelry store
Resources avaliable for Arizonans caring for aging parents
Resources avaliable for Arizonans caring for aging parents
According to court documents, the robbery happened at a jewelry store near 75th Avenue and Bell...
RAW VIDEO: Men caught on surveillance camera robbing Glendale jewelry store
Pima County health officials investigate four potential rabies cases