Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner detained in Russia until mid-May

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia on drug charges until May 19th. This is one of the few updates on the Phoenix Mercury player, who is considered one of the greatest female basketball players of all time.

Griner was detained on February 17th at an airport in Moscow. The 31-year-old is accused of having vape cartridges containing hash oil which could carry up to a 10-year sentence in a Russian prison.

Additional details on Griner’s detention have been a few and far between, which may be by design. “If it gets tied up in our current political situation, it can only hurt her,” says Tom Firestone, a former legal advisor at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

Instead of an extensive campaign urging political figures to prioritize securing Brittney’s freedom, Firestone suspects Griner’s team is intentionally keeping their effort out of the spotlight. “If they make it high profile and make allegations in the media, the Russian government may feel compelled to dig its heels in it, defend the charges, and fight to keep her detained,” says Firestone.

According to a Russian news agency, Griner is being held in a detention center and shares a cell with two other women. She’s passing the time by reading books. A person close to the situation says Griner’s Russian legal team meets with her several times a week and that she is doing okay.

Griner’s agent, Lindsay Colas, provided the following statement to Arizona’s Family:

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

According to Russian authorities, Griner was arrested on allegations of drug smuggling significant amounts of narcotic substance at a Moscow airport.

Griner was in Russia to play for the EuroLeague, where the pay is substantially higher than what players make in the WNBA. The team Griner has played for since 2015 is believed to be owned by two Russian oligarchs, who were not found on any government lists of individuals being sanctioned. If the oligarchs choose to help her, their access to Russian lawyers may be Griner’s best option to avoid being used as a political pawn.

In addition to the current tensions between the two countries, there are Russian prisoners in U.S. prisons the Russian government wants to release. There are concerns Griner could be used as a bargaining chip.

