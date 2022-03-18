A nice end to the week across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice day is on tap for your Friday in the Phoenix area! Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s and then climb to around 83 degrees later this afternoon.

We will start to see temperatures climb a bit for your Saturday as high pressure builds. We will add some clouds Saturday, but we won’t see any rain.

Rain chances increase for Sunday, along with breezy conditions. The wind could kick up some blowing dust in certain areas and reduce visibility, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling on the interstate. The other change from Saturday into Sunday will be the big temperature swing. Temps will dive by ten degrees by the time we get to Sunday, with highs topping out around 75 degrees.

Next week looks dry with warming temperatures. Highs return to the 80s by Tuesday and approach the upper 80s by Thursday. Have a great weekend!

