Man found dead after apartment fire in West Phoenix

Crews were called out to 37th Avenue & Camelback Road on Friday.
Crews were called out to 37th Avenue & Camelback Road on Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews say a man is dead after an apartment fire broke out at an apartment complex in West Phoenix early Friday morning. Firefighters were called out to 37th Avenue and Camelback Road after neighbors saw smoke coming from the building.

Fire officials arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor of one of the units. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from extending to the second floor. One person, who fire crews identified as a man, was found dead inside. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. A Crisis Response Team is also on the scene assisting. No other information has been released.

