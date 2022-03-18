Man accused of stripping -- twice -- in Phoenix park, tackling officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man arrested after allegedly stripping down in a Phoenix park, starting a fire, and later tackling a police officer will remain in jail until his next court date. According to court documents, Trent Laderrel Spencer was on felony release when officers arrested him Wednesday evening, so he’s not eligible for bail.

Police say Spencer, 44, smoked methamphetamine at Hilaria Rodriguez Park near 28th and Washington streets before going on an apparent drug-fueled rampage. Witnesses told police Spencer “hugged a bush and tried to wrestle it” and then poured gasoline on some rocks and set them on fire. After that, he allegedly took off all his clothes and started punching a park sign. According to court documents, when he urinated and defecated on the sidewalk next to the playground, bystanders encouraged him to put his clothes back on. He redressed and then immediately undressed again, police said. Witnesses told police there were no children on the playground when Spencer was naked.

Officers arrested Spencer and took him to the Mountain View Precinct for processing. When they removed one handcuff, police say he tacked an officer, taking him to the ground. Additional officers helped get him into a holding cell, court documents say.

Spencer was booked on suspicion of indecent exposure, reckless burning, public urination, assaulting an officer, and drug charges. Spencer’s current court documents refer to an incident for which he was arrested earlier this year, but details were not immediately available.

