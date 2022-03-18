James Taylor & His All-Star Band coming to Phoenix this July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming this July 26 to the Footprint Center. Tickets will be available starting Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Taylor has been performing and recording music for more than 40 years and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has also sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label, won multiple Grammys, and has earned multiple gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards. His Greatest Hits album alone sold more than 10 million copies.

In 2015, James was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.