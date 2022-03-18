How you can get through TSA checkpoints faster at Phoenix Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Sky Harbor International Airport’s virtual queuing program, which lets people make an appointment to go through security checkpoints, is now available in its busiest terminal. PHX Reserve launched in Terminal 4 Friday morning. The free service has been available in Terminal 3 since March 1.

Passengers can schedule a time to go through TSA security between 60 minutes and four hours before their flights. Those appointments can be made online up to three days before trips. The good news for families and groups is that a single appointment covers up to 10 people going through security together.

When you book a PHX Reserve time online, you’ll need to enter your destination or first stop, your airline, your flight number, the number of travelers, and your email address. You will receive a confirmation QR code to show the security agent or scan when you get to your checkpoint. PHX Reserve does not let you bypass security, but it does speed up the process.

The new program will offer free reservations for TSA security checkpoints.

The goal of PHX Reserve is to “eliminate uncertainty and stress over how long it will take to wait in line for security,” the Sky Harbor Public Information Office said when it announced the launch of PHX Reserve as a pilot program in Terminal 3. PHX Reserve works with CLEAR, which uses biometrics to confirm travelers’ identities. It’s designed to get people to the physical screenings faster. CLEAR has a dedicated security lane in Sky Harbor’s Terminal 3, as well as lanes in each of the four concourses at Terminal 4.

The technology for PHX Reserve is from Copenhagen Optimization, which specializes in optimizing airport operations, including virtual queuing to reduce lines.

Sky Harbor, which calls itself America’s Friendliest Airport, is one of the top 10 busiest airports in the U.S.

