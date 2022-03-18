Your Life Arizona
Here’s how to keep your old family photos and memorabilia safe

Stock photo of a person using a camera
Stock photo of a person using a camera(MGN Online)
By Gary Harper
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many of us have that box in the back of a closet or the attic full of old family photos and memorabilia. It sits there for years because we’re not sure what to do with it or where to begin.

Consumer Reports reveals some easy and fun tips to help preserve your family’s memories for generations to come. Start with what you think is most important. Find the photos and the documents that mean something to you and other people and will matter years from now.

Consumer Reports says it’s important to label everything lightly with a soft pencil. Add every detail you know to photos’ back edges, including names, dates, and locations. You may also want to interview the oldest person in your family to help you fill in any blanks and get the stories behind the photos.

Next, it’s time to restore whatever pictures you can. To help futureproof your memories, Consumer Reports says to use acid-free materials when storing photos and documents, and it should keep them from degrading over time. Also, protect your items from bright or direct light. Keep them at a consistent, comfortable temperature and avoid humidity. Don’t store them in your attic or basement. Keep photos clean using a soft brush or lint-free cloth.

You can also make digital copies from the originals using a scanner or smartphone. Then store those files in a few safe places, like your computer, an external hard drive, and the cloud. If you need more help, Consumer Reports says some museums, historical societies, libraries, and even churches may be able to offer advice on photo preservation as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

