APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Members of the Dream Stitchers Quilt Club have been making beautiful quilts for the veterans who live in their 55-and-over community. Over the last two years, the club at the Lost Dutchman RV Resort in Apache Junction has presented 66 quilts to their veteran neighbors.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.