Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Gov. Ducey signs 19 bills, including strong background checks for nursing care workers

File photo of Gov. Doug Ducey.
File photo of Gov. Doug Ducey.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill today that strengthens background checks for those who want to work at Arizona nursing care facilities. He also signed 18 other bills into law. “Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities deserve accountability and leadership from their supervisors,” said Ducey. “SB 1242 accomplishes this. Our seniors – grandmothers, grandfathers, and family members – deserve nothing less to ensure their safety, happiness, and health.”

The bill, called Senate Bill 1242, was sponsored by Sen. Tyler Pace of Mesa and will enhance background checks for licensure through the Nursing Care Institutions and Assisted Living Facilities. The bill also will not allow any person with a prior felony conviction involving violence or financial fraud from getting a license. The NCIA Board will now be required to work with the Arizona Department of Health Services to establish an expedited process for identifying and referring complaints between the agencies.

“Arizona is a land of opportunity for all, and we believe government shouldn’t stand in the way of that,” said Ducey. “Today’s bills strengthen that belief. My thanks goes to all the lawmakers for their continued work to serve our great state.”

Ducey to mull letting dentists give cosmetic Botox shots

Other bills of note are SB 1074, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix, which allows dental practices to use Botox for cosmetic purposes instead of only medical. Another bill is SB 1069, sponsored by Sen. Barto, allows adoptive families to invite guests to accompany them at adoption hearings. Previously, only those with a direct interest in the case could attend hearings.

SB 1066, sponsored by Sen. T.J. Shope of Coolidge, decreases regulatory burdens on nonprofits and expands their ability to use raffles for fundraising. Rather than waiting for five years of continuous existence, the nonprofit would only have to wait one year. SB 1275, sponsored by Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler, gives local governments the ability to address firework-related noise disturbances. Localities can now limit fireworks during late-night hours from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., with exceptions for New Year’s Eve and Independence Day, which cannot be limited until 1 a.m.

A list of all the bills Ducey signed today is as follows:

  • SB 1074 dentists; scope of practice (Sen. Barto)
  • SB 1257 long-term recreational vehicle parks; caregivers (Sen. Mesnard)
  • SB 1088 physicians; naturopathic medicine (Sen. Barto)
  • SB 1190 health care directives registry; access (Sen. Shope)
  • SB 1069 juvenile dependency; child placement (Sen. Barto)
  • SB 1242 nursing care; assisted living; regulation (Sen. Pace)
  • SB 1202 nursing care; assisted living, continuation (Sen. Pace)
  • SB 1073 juveniles; adjudication; disposition; probation (Sen. Barto)
  • SB 1300 tribal college dual enrollment program (Sen. Shope)
  • SB 1321 conforming legislation; postsecondary education commission (Sen. Shope)
  • SB 1066 raffles; nonprofits; length of existence (Sen. Shope)
  • SB 1115 in-state student stats; veterans (Sen. Sonny Borrelli)
  • SB 1212 veterans’ services department; commission; continuation (Sen. Vince Leach)
  • SB 1275 fireworks; use; overnight hours; prohibition (Sen. Mesnard)
  • SB 1276 state real estate department; continuation (Sen. Mesnard)
  • SB 1376 codes; ordinances; use of refrigerants (Sen. Rick Gray)
  • SB 1238 state lands; appraisals; leases; rights-of-way (Sen. Sine Kerr)
  • SB 1265 property tax liens; foreclosures; notice (Sen. David Livingston)
  • SB 1089 liens; fees; exemption (Sen. Shope)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Republican state lawmaker ripped his own party Friday for having what he called a...
Arizona Republican lawmaker criticizes party over belief in 2020 election fraud
A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug...
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner detained in Russia until mid-May
Ahwatukee family pushing to expand "Right to Try" bill
Arizona’s Family first met the Riley family in summer of 2020, a few months after they got a...
Ahwatukee family with rare gene disease highlights need for expanding ‘Right to Try’