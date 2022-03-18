Gov. Ducey signs 19 bills, including strong background checks for nursing care workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill today that strengthens background checks for those who want to work at Arizona nursing care facilities. He also signed 18 other bills into law. “Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities deserve accountability and leadership from their supervisors,” said Ducey. “SB 1242 accomplishes this. Our seniors – grandmothers, grandfathers, and family members – deserve nothing less to ensure their safety, happiness, and health.”

The bill, called Senate Bill 1242, was sponsored by Sen. Tyler Pace of Mesa and will enhance background checks for licensure through the Nursing Care Institutions and Assisted Living Facilities. The bill also will not allow any person with a prior felony conviction involving violence or financial fraud from getting a license. The NCIA Board will now be required to work with the Arizona Department of Health Services to establish an expedited process for identifying and referring complaints between the agencies.

“Arizona is a land of opportunity for all, and we believe government shouldn’t stand in the way of that,” said Ducey. “Today’s bills strengthen that belief. My thanks goes to all the lawmakers for their continued work to serve our great state.”

Other bills of note are SB 1074, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Barto of Phoenix, which allows dental practices to use Botox for cosmetic purposes instead of only medical. Another bill is SB 1069, sponsored by Sen. Barto, allows adoptive families to invite guests to accompany them at adoption hearings. Previously, only those with a direct interest in the case could attend hearings.

SB 1066, sponsored by Sen. T.J. Shope of Coolidge, decreases regulatory burdens on nonprofits and expands their ability to use raffles for fundraising. Rather than waiting for five years of continuous existence, the nonprofit would only have to wait one year. SB 1275, sponsored by Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler, gives local governments the ability to address firework-related noise disturbances. Localities can now limit fireworks during late-night hours from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., with exceptions for New Year’s Eve and Independence Day, which cannot be limited until 1 a.m.

A list of all the bills Ducey signed today is as follows:

SB 1074 dentists; scope of practice (Sen. Barto)

SB 1257 long-term recreational vehicle parks; caregivers (Sen. Mesnard)

SB 1088 physicians; naturopathic medicine (Sen. Barto)

SB 1190 health care directives registry; access (Sen. Shope)

SB 1069 juvenile dependency; child placement (Sen. Barto)

SB 1242 nursing care; assisted living; regulation (Sen. Pace)

SB 1202 nursing care; assisted living, continuation (Sen. Pace)

SB 1073 juveniles; adjudication; disposition; probation (Sen. Barto)

SB 1300 tribal college dual enrollment program (Sen. Shope)

SB 1321 conforming legislation; postsecondary education commission (Sen. Shope)

SB 1066 raffles; nonprofits; length of existence (Sen. Shope)

SB 1115 in-state student stats; veterans (Sen. Sonny Borrelli)

SB 1212 veterans’ services department; commission; continuation (Sen. Vince Leach)

SB 1275 fireworks; use; overnight hours; prohibition (Sen. Mesnard)

SB 1276 state real estate department; continuation (Sen. Mesnard)

SB 1376 codes; ordinances; use of refrigerants (Sen. Rick Gray)

SB 1238 state lands; appraisals; leases; rights-of-way (Sen. Sine Kerr)

SB 1265 property tax liens; foreclosures; notice (Sen. David Livingston)

SB 1089 liens; fees; exemption (Sen. Shope)

