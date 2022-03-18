Gilbert man living in Czech Republic helping Ukrainian refugees

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ukrainian refugees are receiving a helping hand in a foreign country by Arizonans. A Gilbert native who now lives in the Czech Republic is not only aiding those refugees, but helping the war effort as well.

Aaron Burda said he’s using donated dollars from the Valley to help refugees and feed the Ukrainian army. “There is a war going on, and like every other place, we are seeing a very large influx of refugees,” said Burda, as the country he lives in is seeing more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

He lives there for work but now has made it his new job to help refugees, including teaching them English providing food, water, clothes, and shelter for people who left their homeland.

“It was kind of a dream; at night everything was fine nothing was happening then it was morning,” said Maryna Kolomiiets, a Ukrainian refugee receiving care from Burda. “Then my mom was coming in and said the war has started.” Kolomiiets said she is grateful for the help. “I only can pray for a chance to thank them back because being such a person, in this situation, it sucks a lot,” Kolomiiets added.

Burda said he had driven 10 hours to the Czech/Ukraine border to deliver meals ready to eat or MREs to the Ukrainian military. He said he would do everything he could to continue helping. “This is real, and it’s awful,” said Burda. “Hopefully, we can do everything we can, so it never happens again.”

If you would like to help Burda, visit this GoFundMe.

