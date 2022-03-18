FORECAST: Warm Saturday, windy Sunday head

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for Friday after St. Patrick’s Day. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50′s. High pressure will keep the Valley warm and dry through Saturday. Look for clouds moving in from the west, but highs will still be in the mid to upper 80′s.

Another mostly dry low will push south across the forecast area Sunday and Monday bringing cooler and breezy conditions and a very slight chance of precipitation. The chance of rain is running around 10 to 20% Sunday night into Monday morning. For the High Country, Sunday looks much cooler and windy, with gusts topping 35mph. With this low diving this far south, snow levels could drop to 6,500 ft. Chance of a mix of precipitation 40-60%. A Fire Weather Watch has been put into place for Sunday for most of southeastern Arizona.

Monday afternoon here in the Valley looks sunny with highs in the upper 70′s. A warming trend is expected as high pressure builds back in from the West as highs will continue to climb the rest of the workweek with Friday flirting with 90 degrees! The average date of the first 90-degree day in the Valley is March 30th. Last year we hit 90 degrees on April 1st.

