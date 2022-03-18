Arizonans preparing for tax filing as deadline looms

PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - A month before the tax filing deadline, the IRS has issued more than 38 million refunds, averaging $3,401. “If you file electronically with direct deposit, nine out of ten people are going to get their refund in 21 days or less,” said Brian Watson, a special agent for IRS Criminal Investigation.

Though most people expecting refunds will get them quickly, some may be delayed as the IRS continues to face a backlog of last year’s returns. The agency says it has struggled to keep up with its workload because of the pandemic.

The filing deadline is Monday, April 18, and the IRS is reminding taxpayers to report all income accurately, including cryptocurrency transactions. “It’s real money. If you’re accepting payment for services rendered, that’s income, so it’s the same thing if you’re dealing with cash, if you’re dealing with credit cards or if you’re dealing with virtual currency or someone giving you gold coins,” Watson said. “Either way, it’s considered income.”

If you made less than $73,000 last year, you can file your taxes for free.

