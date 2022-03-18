Arizonans look back on COVID-19 lockdown two years later

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two years ago tonight, we were starting to learn what COVID was and how it could change our lives. St. Patrick’s Day 2020 was one of the last big get-togethers before the pandemic shut things down.

“The City of Scottsdale said we couldn’t do the big party,” Clancy’s Pub owner Daniel Ferguson said. “So we went inside. And it was the last party of 2020.”

Even as the pandemic began to turn our world upside down, the Fergusons weren’t letting it get in the way of some St. Patrick’s Day spirit. “We actually made survival packs because we had too much product,” Kelsey said. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, and a pack of cheap beer to give those celebrating something to remember before lockdown.

“Everyone should avoid social gatherings in more than ten people,” former Arizona DHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said two years ago. “That includes avoiding eating or drinking at bars or restaurants, and using drive-through or pickup options instead.”

The pandemic forced businesses like Clancy’s to adapt. “When we shut down, we kind of revamped the bar a little bit,” Daniel said. “I feel like we are Irish strong, and with that, we came out bigger and better,” Kelsey added.

Fast forward two years and Clancy’s finally has the chance to back those words up. People crowded the streets, ready to resume the party. “I am so overwhelmed with the kindness and the joy and the smiles,” Kelsey said. “And just the green beer!”

