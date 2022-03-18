Your Life Arizona
Arizona Republican lawmaker criticizes party over belief in 2020 election fraud

A Republican state lawmaker ripped his own party Friday for having what he called a...
A Republican state lawmaker ripped his own party Friday for having what he called a "faith-based" belief in the debunked 2020 election audit.(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Republican state lawmaker ripped his own party Friday for having what he called a “faith-based” belief in the debunked 2020 election audit. Sen. Paul Boyer’s comments come after joining Democrats in recent weeks to kill a slew of Boyer GOP-backed election proposals based on the partisan election review.

“You’re seeing some of the bills that have gone on the board have been a result of just having a faith-based confidence in the Cyber Ninjas,” Boyer said.

Cyber Ninjas was the Florida-based company that conducted the audit that confirmed President Joe Biden won Arizona’s largest county and did not find election fraud. Boyer does support stricter identification requirements to vote, but his opposition to so many other bills has predictably angered some Republican lawmakers.

Earlier this week, Sen. Kelly Townsend, a Republican from Mesa, said Boyer’s opposition to election legislation felt like “retaliation.” Boyer said it’s not retaliation, that most of the election bills are “unworkable” and would put county elections departments in a tough spot.

