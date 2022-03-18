Arizona AG demands answers from County Attorney Allister Adel on dropped cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has two weeks to prepare a “complete report” on dropped cases and deliver it to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent Adel a letter Thursday asking for more information about the cases. “I am concerned that justice will not be secured for crime victims,” he wrote. “Additionally, the failure to pursue these charges has nullified the hard work of law enforcement and peace officers working these cases.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Doug Ducey lashed out at Adel, saying she needs to stop pointing fingers at staff for dropping the ball on nearly 200 criminal cases. The cases involved alleged misdemeanor crimes that no longer be prosecuted because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations ran out. Adel later issued a statement apologizing for the dropped cases and saying there are now measures to keep that from happening again.

Brnovich said Adel’s report should address five specific things.

Information on the structure of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Who is responsible for making sure cases are filed in a timely manner A list of the cases that were not timely filed and background information on each one A “thorough explanation” of why those cases were not filed What’s being done to fix the issue going forward

Brnovich wants Adel’s report by March 31. “We will then carefully review it and determine the next steps ...,” Brnovish said in his letter. The entire thing is below.

Last month, five of Adel’s division chiefs called on her to resign. In a letter to the Arizona State Bar, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors questioned her sobriety and behavior after returning to work following treatment for alcohol abuse and an eating disorder. Adel refuted the claims and has refused to step down.

