6 spring events happening around the Valley this weekend | March 18 - March 20

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The spring season is here with more events, festivals, and even Spring Training! There are so many fun things to do around the Valley this weekend when the weather is spot-on perfect.

1. .State Forty Eight celebration

State Forty Eight is celebrating nine years at their headquarters in Chandler on Saturday with a fun block party. There will be new designs, free goodies, free lunch from Aoili Burgers food truck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with every purchase, live music, and much more. You also have the opportunity to purchase some State Forty Eight apparel too.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 3245 N Arizona Avenue, Suite E4

More information can be found on their website here .

2. Arizona Wrestling Federation

PHX Beer Co. will be hosting a fun event thing Saturday with music, food, local craft beers, and of course, will have a huge temporary wrestling ring inside the taproom for the Arizona Wrestling Federation.

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: PHX Beer Co. taproom at 3002 E Washington Street in Phoenix

Cost: General admission starts at $20

More information can be found on their website here .

3. Good Life Festival

Shea Homes Good Life Festival will be happening this weekend with a ton of great artists including Grand Funk Railroad, and much more. There will also be pre-concert wine, craft beer, bourbon tasting, food, and local shopping.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where: Schnepf Farms at 24610 E Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek Cost: Tickets start at $50

More information can be found on their website here .

4. Chandler Ostrich Festival

Weekend one of the Chandler Ostrich Festival is returning after a hiatus the last few years due to the pandemic. It is happening this weekend. It’s filled with family-friendly activities and entertainment including the Beach Boys, Nelly, and the Four Tops and Temptations. Plus, there will be tons of carnival rides, food, arts and crafts, and much more for everyone to enjoy.

When: Friday through Sunday – weekend two

Where: Tumbleweed Park at 2250 S McQueen Road in Chandler

Cost: Weekend one starts at $15

More information can be found on their website here.

5. Made with Love Market Spring Fling

Shop local at this weekend’s Made with Love Market. Get everything you could ever want for the spring season right in your backyard.

When: Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: SanTan Village in Gilbert at 2218 E Williams Field Road Suite 235 in Gilbert

Cost: Free to the public

More information can be found on their website here .

6. Spring Training

Baseball is back and that means Spring Training is finally here. There will be a ton of games happening this weekend including the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angles Dodgers, and more.

More information can be found on their website here .

