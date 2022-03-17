Temperatures in the 80s to finish off the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’ll finish off the week with some nice weather as a ridge of high pressure moves our way from the Pacific. That ridge will bring some high clouds tonight and a milder air mass overall, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. However, on Sunday, a piercing low-pressure system will knife into the state from the northwest bringing much cooler temperatures and a chance for scattered rain and snow showers.

The storm is very dry, so the most significant change will be the temperature drop and the winds. We’re not expecting much measurable rain or snow, and the chance for rain in the Valley on Sunday is 20% or less. That chance may evaporate completely by “showtime.”

The Climate Prediction Center issued the 30-day and 90-day outlooks today, and, generally, they show Arizona headed into springtime with drier and warmer than normal temperatures. However, April, May and June are pretty dry outside of early spring storms around these parts anyway. The potentially bad news for the monsoon is that the La Nina pattern in the Pacific is holding and may persist into the start of summer, which could have a tendency to limit monsoon rain.

