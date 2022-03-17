Search on for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist in West Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the driver that hit a bicyclist in West Phoenix Thursday morning. It happened just southwest of 51st Avenue and Interstate 10. Few details were immediately available, but police said the man on the bike was seriously injured. Investigators have not released a description of the car that hit him.

Video from the Arizona’s Family drone showed a red wagon in the street and a bike on the side of the road several feet away.

The bike can be seen in a grassy area just off the road. (Arizona's Family)

There was a red wagon in the street. (Arizona's Family)

