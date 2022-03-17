Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Search on for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist in West Phoenix

Video from the Arizona’s Family drone showed a red wagon in the street and a bike on the side...
Video from the Arizona’s Family drone showed a red wagon in the street and a bike on the side of the road several feet away.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the driver that hit a bicyclist in West Phoenix Thursday morning. It happened just southwest of 51st Avenue and Interstate 10. Few details were immediately available, but police said the man on the bike was seriously injured. Investigators have not released a description of the car that hit him.

Video from the Arizona’s Family drone showed a red wagon in the street and a bike on the side of the road several feet away.

The bike can be seen in a grassy area just off the road.
The bike can be seen in a grassy area just off the road.(Arizona's Family)
There was a red wagon in the street.
There was a red wagon in the street.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a...
Russian court extends Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19
Olympic gold-medalist, basketball star Brittney Griner's arrest extended in Russia
Glendale police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jared jewelry store.
4 suspects detained after jewelry store heist in Glendale, police say
Ahwatukee family pushing to expand "Right to Try" bill