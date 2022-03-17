Pima County health officials investigate four potential rabies cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County health officials are urging residents to avoid rabies by staying away from wildlife after they recently investigated four potential rabies exposures in March.

According to a news release, two of those cases involved bats, one involved a high-risk cat and one involved a javelina. All were negative for rabies.

People can get rabies from a bite or scratch or exposure to saliva from an infected animal. It can take a few weeks to years for humans to show symptoms. And once those symptoms show up, officials say, the infected person or animal typically doesn’t survive the disease.

The public is advised to stay away from animals that are acting oddly or lying on the ground. It is not normal for a wild animal to want to interact with humans, so residents are encouraged to stay away from any animal that seems unafraid.

Anyone who sees a bat, skunk, fox or any other wildlife acting strangely, lying on the ground or injured is asked to avoid touching it and immediately call the Pima Animal Care Center at 520-724-5900.

Press 41 if you are bitten, scratched or unsure and talk to a healthcare provider about potential treatment.

Additionally, Pima County urges pet owners to keep their animals up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Several low-cost options are available in Pima County .

