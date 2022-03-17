Officers find over 130K fentanyl pills hidden inside crockpot in Nogales

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- What looked like ordinary meat in a crockpot turned into a drug bust after border patrol officers made an unusual discovery on Tuesday at the Port of Nogales. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found bags of drugs stuffed in the sides of a crockpot — revealing over 130,000 fentanyl pills.

In photos provided by port director Michael W. Humphries, officers were seen taking apart the crockpot to reveal the drugs hidden inside the appliance. “CBP officers at the Port of Nogales are always hard at work!” tweeted Humphries. “Thank you, CBP Nogales officers, for intercepting this unusual concealment method!” Humphries did not name the suspect.

This isn’t the first time border agents have found drugs in a weird circumstance. In February, agents discovered over 600 pounds of cocaine hidden under mountains of cucumbers in a shipment.

