More wind for Phoenix?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- How about that wind?! We had a really breezy day around the state Wednesday as a fast-moving trough swung through the state.

Winds should relax a bit today and see our highs temps drop slightly. Highs will top out around 81 degrees later this afternoon in Phoenix. The average high for this time of year is 79 degrees. Also, plan on a dry day and end to your workweek. High pressure will attempt to build into the region again, but another system will weaken our ridge by Sunday.

Temps will climb to around 85 by Saturday but crash ten degrees into Sunday. It will again kick up the wind around the state and bring a chance for some rain. We have about a 30% chance of rain for Sunday starting around noon in Phoenix.

It doesn’t look like we will pick up much, with the wind will be the widespread impact again. Locations that see rain likely will only pick up a tenth of an inch or less. We could see some mountain snow Sunday, but snow amounts will be minimal, like the rain accumulation in the southern deserts.

A major change will be the cooler air moving into the area by Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid-70s in Phoenix by Sunday. Stepping into next week, we will slowly start to warm things up, topping out around 85 degrees by Wednesday.

