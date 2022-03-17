Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

More wind for Phoenix?

Winds should relax a bit on Thursday, with highs near 80s in the Valley.
Winds should relax a bit on Thursday, with highs near 80s in the Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- How about that wind?! We had a really breezy day around the state Wednesday as a fast-moving trough swung through the state.

Winds should relax a bit today and see our highs temps drop slightly. Highs will top out around 81 degrees later this afternoon in Phoenix. The average high for this time of year is 79 degrees. Also, plan on a dry day and end to your workweek. High pressure will attempt to build into the region again, but another system will weaken our ridge by Sunday.

Temps will climb to around 85 by Saturday but crash ten degrees into Sunday. It will again kick up the wind around the state and bring a chance for some rain. We have about a 30% chance of rain for Sunday starting around noon in Phoenix.

It doesn’t look like we will pick up much, with the wind will be the widespread impact again. Locations that see rain likely will only pick up a tenth of an inch or less. We could see some mountain snow Sunday, but snow amounts will be minimal, like the rain accumulation in the southern deserts.

A major change will be the cooler air moving into the area by Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid-70s in Phoenix by Sunday. Stepping into next week, we will slowly start to warm things up, topping out around 85 degrees by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The weekend storm is due Sunday around the Valley, with the best chance for showers Sunday...
FORECAST: Chance of showers this weekend
We expect highs in the low-80s on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the mid-80s on Friday.
FORECAST: Expect warm temperatures for the workweek
The weekend storm is due Sunday around the Valley, with the best chance for showers Sunday...
Warmer temperatures expected this week for Phoenix-area
Breezy conditions will return to Arizona for your Wednesday. We have a weak, dry system that...
The wind is back in Arizona