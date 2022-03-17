Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel apologizes, takes ‘full responsibilty’ for dropped cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel is responding to Gov. Doug Ducey’s criticism about the dropped cases within her office. In a statement provided to Arizona’s Family on Wednesday, Adel apologized to the victims of the cases and took responsibility for the mistake.

“The governor is absolutely correct that the line prosecutors are the unsung heroes of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. All the employees of this office are dedicated public servants who strive for justice every day. I take full responsibility for everything that happens within this office. To the victims of these cases, I apologize. Victim’s rights is a pillar of my administration and I will endeavor to ensure this error does not happen in the future,” Adel’s statement said.

Ducey previously called out Adel on Tuesday, stating she needed to take responsibility after her office dropped over 150 misdemeanor criminal cases because the charges weren’t filed on time, as previously reported by the Arizona Republic. Since the charges were dropped, they can’t be prosecuted in the future.

Nearly a week ago, Adel responded to critics who called for her resignation after concerns were raised about her sobriety, work absences and judgment. “I take my job duty very, very, very seriously,” she said in an interview with PBS’s Arizona Horizon.

Last month, five top prosecutors presented a three-page letter raising concerns about Adel, sending it to the State Bar of Arizona and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Adel denied the allegations and said she had no plans to resign in the interview. She added she had no concerns over her ability to do her job and called the allegations a “distraction” to the work of the attorney’s office.

