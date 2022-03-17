Luxurious mountaintop estate sells for $4.45 million in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A custom-built home that sprawls over 49 acres and spans 9,000 square feet is setting records for Tucson and the Catalina Foothills area. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty says the eyepopping “Villa Esperero at Rattlesnake Canyon” sold for a cool $4.45 million. Officials say that sale broke a record, making it the highest home sale of the year for Southern Arizona.

The estate has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and offers spectacular views. “Villa Esperero is a work of art,” said agent Judy Smedes. “It is a spectacular luxury home unlike any other in Tucson,” Photos alone don’t do it justice. It’s meticulously designed with fine details and finishes scattered throughout. For more information on the listing, click here.

EXTERIORS:

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive Rattlesnake Canyon Estates (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

INTERIORS

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 9,003-square-feet home sits like a mystical dream on a beautiful desert landscape. (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.