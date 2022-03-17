Litchfield Elementary School Board meeting ends with member yelling, making accusations

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A meeting of the Litchfield Elementary School District Board took an unexpected turn Tuesday when one of the board members started discussing communism and global warming. The district streamed the Zoom meeting on its YouTube channel and then posted the video the video there.

The meeting had been going on for more than three hours when the board president called on Jeremy Hoenack (on the far left in the videos above and below) to share a report. Hoenack began with a monologue about a recently released documentary he had seen. It’s called “Whose Children Are They” and it focuses on public schools in the U.S. The filmmakers call it a “groundbreaking and powerfully persuasive” movie that is “exposing the hidden agenda in America’s Schools.”

“When we had the best schools in the world, nobody questioned who the children were. They were the parents’ children,” Hoenack said. “Then the communists got involved in education and it failed miserably after the Russian Revolution and communism enslaved the Eastern Bloc after World War II. And so, the communists knew they were never going to convince Americans that communism was a great idea. Although today, I don’t know what’s going on. But they decided to infect the schools and under the Carter Administration, the Department of Education was formed. And, unbelievably, if you read the charter of the Department of Education, [it] has many relatively hidden statements that say that the purpose of schools are (sic) to undermine the morals of children and destroy the family. And this is what, of course, communists really live to do. They figure out every way to tear down the freest country in the world because they can’t stand up to us.”

YouTube video from Tuesday’s meeting (cued to right before Hoenack is invited to deliver his report)

After discussing the history of communism, Hoenack turned to what he called “the global warming myth,” which said was “fabricated” by communists. “I can say (for) over 70 years, they’ve said we’re going to freeze to death. I mean it’s disaster after disaster. Not a single one has ever happened,” he said. “Right now, it’s a myth that carbon [is negatively affecting the planet]. I’m a physicist, a scientist. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist. Just look at the data. [It] has absolutely nothing to do with carbon. … Spoiler alert: It’s sunspots. It’s cosmic rays. It’s solar wind – 100% correlation for a thousand years.”

“The same people that had to use global warming to destroy our economy in every way they could … they also have renewed efforts to take over schools,” Hoenack continued. He moved on to “equity,” which he says “is just plain communism,” and asked about who is behind the decisions regarding who gets more and who gets less. “That’s the problem. There isn’t anybody. That’s just a license for corruption. It always happens.”

Right after Hoenack turned to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and claimed President Joe Biden has essentially financed Russian President Vladimir Putin – he had been speaking for about 5 minutes – another board member interrupted him to ask him how what he was saying related to the board meeting. That’s when it got heated.

“You know what? You shut your mouth,” he yelled, pointing at the board member. “I am talking about our schools and you don’t have the right to veto me.” When she asked again what his oration had to do with Litchfield’s schools, Hoenack yelled even louder and accused her of breaking the law, both at the meeting and in the past, referring to “back then” and insisted she wasn’t going to stop him “now.” As the board member called for decorum, Hoenack yelled that the district “was being sued and under criminal investigation.”

As Hoenack continued yelling, apparently determined to finish his report, a motion to adjourn the meeting was made and seconded. “Shut the hell up,” Hoenack yelled when she called for a vote. The recording ends seconds later Hoenack still yelling.

Hoenack was elected to the Litchfield Elementary School District governing board in November 2020. His term started on Jan. 1, 2021, and runs through the end of 2024.

This is Jeremy Hoenack's biography from LESD.org's board members page. (LESD.org)

Arizona’s Family has reached out to both the district and Hoenack about Tuesday night’s meeting.

