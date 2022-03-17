Kansas City native Jacob Gilyard stars in upset against Iowa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On day one of the NCAA Tournament, a Kansas City native left quite the impression.

Jacob Gilyard, who played at The Barstow School, scored 24 points in Richmond’s 67-63 upset over Iowa.

Gilyard, a fifth-year senior at the school, became the all-time leader for the most steals among all Division 1 basketball players.

“We think we can beat anybody,” he said after the game. “It was a team effort, but we locked them down.”

They will take on Providence on Saturday.

Should thinks shake out as expected with the Kansas Jayhawks, Gilyard and the Spiders could take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Sweet 16.

