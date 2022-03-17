Huskers practice in Louisville ahead of NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

On Thursday, the Huskers held an open practice in Louisville, Kentucky, and talked to the media in advance of their first-round match-up. Nebraska plays ninth-seeded Gonzaga on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The Huskers earned the number eight seed after finishing the regular season with a 24-8 record. Nebraska reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament two weeks ago.

Tip-off between the Huskers and Zags is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The game will be televised on ESPN News.

