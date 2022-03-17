Your Life Arizona
How reliable are at-home testing kits?

Testing Site
Testing Site(MGN)
By Gary Harper
Published: Mar. 17, 2022
By now, most of us are familiar with home COVID tests. But there are many other medical tests for everything from hormone levels to HIV. But before you start swabbing, Consumer Reports has a warning: Some of these tests are unreliable and should be avoided.

Many of the tests are straightforward, like the COVID-19 test. But the problem is that there are others with questionable quality. These could leave you with confusing results, unnecessary follow-up testing, and treatments, or delayed needed care.

Some of the more useful at-home tests are for chronic conditions like diabetes, congestive heart failure, and high blood pressure. These tests can help people manage these chronic conditions at home, saving them trips to the doctor. Also helpful is the FDA-approved home test for HIV, and it’s vital for people without a healthcare provider or concerned about their privacy. At-home tests you should be wary of are tests that focus more on your wellness, like tests that measure hormone levels, food sensitivities, and stress.

The FDA generally doesn’t review what it considers “wellness” tests, which tend not to diagnose a specific condition, and some might also give unreliable results. You should look for at-home tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. And as a general rule, it’s always a good idea to first check with your doctor to make sure home testing is right for you. You might also save money by getting the same test through your doctor, as it is often covered by insurance.

And if you decide to test at home, always check the expiration dates and storage directions on your test. And follow the instructions carefully. The test provider may even have an online tutorial that can be very helpful. Be sure also to discuss any results you may get from an at-home test with your healthcare provider about possible next steps.

