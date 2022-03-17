Skip to content
Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Arizona News
Weather
Traffic
Good Morning Arizona
News Tips
Live News
Seen On TV
Search
Home
Arizona News
Watch Live
3 On Your Side
Arizona's Family Investigates
Crime
Education
Politics
National
COVID-19
Weather
Weather Radar
Map Room
Rainfall Totals
Weather Blog
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Gas Prices
Health
Originals
True Crime Arizona
Empty Seats Full Hearts
Podcasts
3 On Your Side
True Crime Arizona Podcast
Phantom Killer
Lori Vallow
The Extra Point
Speak of the Devils
Olivia's Book Club
Empty Seats, Full Hearts
Good Morning Arizona
Jaime's Local Love
Surprise Squad
Finding Forever
Silver Apple
Something Good
Field Trip Friday
Olivia's Book Club
Motivation Monday
Contributors
Seen on TV
Arizona Highways TV
Your Life Arizona
Contact Your Life
Sponsors
Lifestyle
Arizona Foodies
Travel
Hike Arizona
Arizona Newbies
Recipes
Sports
Phoenix Suns
Arizona Diamondbacks
NCAA Tournament
The Extra Point Podcast
Speak of the Devils Podcast
Community
Pat's Run
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple Award
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Finding Forever
Request an Emcee
Contests
About Us
Newsletter
Meet the Team
Mobile & Smart TV Apps
Contact Us
Careers
Advertise with Us
Request an Emcee
Closed Captioning
Public File
Seen on TV
Programming Schedule
CBSN Livestream
Closed Captioning
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Local Steals & Deals
Wind Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
East Valley kid buys toys for crying boy
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
We've all had a parenting moment when our child misbehaves. But what about when another kid tries to help?
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST
|
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.
Latest News
East Valley kid buys toys for crying boy
Soldier saves man stuck in river
Soldier saves man stuck in river
Former Make-A-Wish kid volunteering, giving back to others