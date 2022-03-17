Ducey joins Democrats in blasting GOP’s attempt to kill early voting in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey blasted his party’s attempt to kill early voting in Arizona on Wednesday. The Arizona Republican Party claims our state constitution only allows for in-person voting on Election Day. “The open court case is ill-conceived and poorly crafted,” Ducey told reporters Tuesday, “and I’m certain the way it’s written, it’s destined to fail.”

Early voting has existed in Arizona since the then-Republican-led Legislature passed a law in 1991 to let anyone request an early ballot. Over the past 30 years, early voting has become increasingly popular with over 80% of Arizona voters choosing to use early ballots to cast their votes rather than standing in line at the polls.

But a lawsuit recently filed by the Arizona Republican Party claims the state constitution only allows voting on Election Day. At the Legislature, GOP lawmakers this year have sponsored legislation to either drastically reduce or quash early voting. However, Republicans have largely failed to get much passed. During the past couple of weeks, GOP Sen. Paul Boyer has joined Democrats to sink a large number of election proposals.

Since the 2020 presidential election, many Republicans have claimed, without proof, that most election fraud happens with early ballots.

