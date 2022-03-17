Chandler police looking for hit-and-run driver that left motorcycle rider hurt

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Chandler Police Department released a photo on Wednesday in hopes of finding a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcycle rider seriously hurt. The photo shows a large, white Chevrolet van. Police didn’t elaborate on the year or model.

Police said on Feb. 17, the driver in that van was heading west on Chandler Boulevard when he made a left on Delaware Street, which is east of Arizona Avenue, and hit a man on a black 2018 Harley Davidson. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver kept going south on Delaware Street and hasn’t been seen since. The van has possible damage on the passenger side front bumper and fender. The driver is described as a white man, between 60 and 70 years old with a white beard and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

